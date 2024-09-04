© 2024 Maine Public

Lighthouses of Maine

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published September 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Full view of Nubble Light on grassy hill with little red house in foreground and rocky coast
Nubble Light

Lighthouses represent Maine’s maritime history and the appeal of our coastal landscape. We discuss the variety and role of Maine’s lighthouses, how they are being preserved, and what it’s like to be a lighthouse keeper.

A new Maine Public Television special on lighthouses, "Safe Harbors," airs Sept 4 at 8 pm.
Maine Open Lighthouse Day is on Sept 14th.

Panelists:
Tara Kelly, executive director, Maine Preservation
Bob Trapani, executive director, American Lighthouse Foundation; author

VIP callers:
Nick Woodward, director, media production services, Maine Public; executive producer, “Safe Harbors” television special
Matt Rosenberg, day keeper at Nubble Light; teacher
Sarah Timm, director of education, Maine Maritime Museum

