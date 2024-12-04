© 2024 Maine Public

Maine Calling
Made-in-Maine Gift Guide

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Grid of six Maine-made gifts
Click here to download the Made in Maine Gift Guide!

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Nov 8, 2024); no calls will be taken.

It’s time for our annual Made-in-Maine Gift Guide extravaganza. We’ll hear from craftspeople, authors, artists, shopkeepers and others who have gift ideas to share. We invite you to add your suggestions for wares, services, treats, destinations—or any unique, made-in-Maine gift.

Panelists:
Whitney Gill, executive director, Maine Crafts Association
Catherine McLetchie, owner, The Good Supply, arts venue and storefront in Midcoast Maine

VIP callers:
Tim Christensen, ceramic artist & member
Terrill Waldman, glassblower, co-owner, Tandem Glass Works
Tammy Knight, program manager, Maine Made, which operates under Maine’s Department of Economic & Community Development
Anne Trenholm, Real Maine, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Danielle Woerner, voice teacher, Sunrise County Arts Institute, Milbridge

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
