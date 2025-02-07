Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maulian Bryant

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 7, 2025 at 4:06 PM EST
Maulian Bryant headshot next to Wabanaki Alliance logo
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Jan 27, 2025); no calls will be taken.

Maulian Bryant—former Penobscot Nation ambassador to the state of Maine—recently stepped into a new role as executive director of the Wabanaki Alliance. We’ll discuss her background and her priorities—and learn about her philosophy that advocacy and outreach require “leading with love and making progress by finding shared humanity.”

Panelist:
Maulian (Dana) Bryant, executive director, Wabanaki Alliance; former Penobscot Nation Ambassador

VIP Callers:
Aaron Dana, tribal representative in the Maine State Legislature; member of the Passmaquoddy Tribe
Kirk Francis, chief of the Penobscot Nation

