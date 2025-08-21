Maine's Restaurant Scene

Restaurants in Maine may have a national reputation for good food, but they still face numerous challenges. Some have struggled since the pandemic, others are grappling with high costs and trouble finding workers—as well as uncertainty over tariffs and tourist numbers. We’ll find out how the foodservice industry in Maine is doing. We’ll also talk with the author of a new book about the role that restaurants can play as places for social connection and fostering well-being.

Panelists:

Becky Jacobson, executive director, Hospitality Maine

Tim Cebula, food and dining reporter & restaurant critic, Portland Press Herald

Brian Duff, associate professor, School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, University of New England; author of a new book called Restaurant

VIP Callers:

Meredith McBranch, marketing & events manager, Dennett's at the Wharf in Castine

Julie Barker, owner, Helen's Restaurant in Machias

Jake Stevens, chef/owner, Leeward in Portland

Clayton White, chef, Strait Jamaican Cuisine in Waterville

