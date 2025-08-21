Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Maine Calling
Maine's Restaurant Scene

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 21, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
"Restaurant" sign on window; salad-like dish in bowl; two chefs workingi at a counter; whole cooked lobster with m elted butter on a tray
Maine Public

Restaurants in Maine may have a national reputation for good food, but they still face numerous challenges. Some have struggled since the pandemic, others are grappling with high costs and trouble finding workers—as well as uncertainty over tariffs and tourist numbers. We’ll find out how the foodservice industry in Maine is doing. We’ll also talk with the author of a new book about the role that restaurants can play as places for social connection and fostering well-being.

Panelists:
Becky Jacobson, executive director, Hospitality Maine
Tim Cebula, food and dining reporter & restaurant critic, Portland Press Herald
Brian Duff, associate professor, School of Social and Behavioral Sciences, University of New England; author of a new book called Restaurant

VIP Callers:
Meredith McBranch, marketing & events manager, Dennett's at the Wharf in Castine
Julie Barker, owner, Helen's Restaurant in Machias
Jake Stevens, chef/owner, Leeward in Portland
Clayton White, chef, Strait Jamaican Cuisine in Waterville

