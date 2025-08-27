Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Maine's Amphibians & Reptiles

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published August 27, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Spring peeper frog on leaf; spotted turtle; spring salamander on moss; red-bellied snake winding on ground
Photos by Trevor Persons

The new edition of the guide Maine Amphibians and Reptiles is the culmination of years of field observations and thousands of records and contributors from scientists and volunteers across the state. We talk with the five experts who edited the book about the interesting species that can be found in Maine, what has changed since the previous 1999 guide was compiled, and what is being done to protect these creatures—from snakes to turtles, salamanders to toads.

Panelists:
Malcolm Hunter, professor emeritus of wildlife ecology, Libra Professor of Conservation Biology, University of Maine
Trevor Persons, herpetologist with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife; Maine Bird Atlas
Phillip deMaynadier, wildlife biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife; leads Reptile-Amphibian-Invertebrate Group; graduate faculty, University of Maine

VIP Callers:
Aram Calhoun, professor emerita of wetland ecology, University of Maine
Derek Yorks, wildlife biologist specializing in reptiles, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han