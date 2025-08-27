Maine's Amphibians & Reptiles

The new edition of the guide Maine Amphibians and Reptiles is the culmination of years of field observations and thousands of records and contributors from scientists and volunteers across the state. We talk with the five experts who edited the book about the interesting species that can be found in Maine, what has changed since the previous 1999 guide was compiled, and what is being done to protect these creatures—from snakes to turtles, salamanders to toads.

Panelists:

Malcolm Hunter, professor emeritus of wildlife ecology, Libra Professor of Conservation Biology, University of Maine

Trevor Persons, herpetologist with Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife; Maine Bird Atlas

Phillip deMaynadier, wildlife biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife; leads Reptile-Amphibian-Invertebrate Group; graduate faculty, University of Maine

VIP Callers:

Aram Calhoun, professor emerita of wetland ecology, University of Maine

Derek Yorks, wildlife biologist specializing in reptiles, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife

