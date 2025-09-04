Solar Energy
The recent passage of the President’s sweeping budget bill means that federal solar tax credits for homeowners will no longer be offered after the end of 2025. Meantime, solar installation costs have fallen dramatically. What does this all mean for solar energy use in Maine? We find out what options are available, such as community solar. And how will net energy billing reforms affect electric bills?
Panelists:
Heather Sanborn, Public Advocate, State of Maine
Dan Burgess, director, Governor’s Energy Office, State of Maine
Fortunat Mueller, president, co-founder, ReVision Maine
VIP callers:
Zaid Ashai, CEO, Nexamp
Jack Shapiro, director, climate & clean energy, Natural Resources Council of Maine