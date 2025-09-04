The recent passage of the President’s sweeping budget bill means that federal solar tax credits for homeowners will no longer be offered after the end of 2025. Meantime, solar installation costs have fallen dramatically. What does this all mean for solar energy use in Maine? We find out what options are available, such as community solar. And how will net energy billing reforms affect electric bills?



Panelists:

Heather Sanborn, Public Advocate, State of Maine

Dan Burgess, director, Governor’s Energy Office, State of Maine

Fortunat Mueller, president, co-founder, ReVision Maine

VIP callers:

Zaid Ashai, CEO, Nexamp

Jack Shapiro, director, climate & clean energy, Natural Resources Council of Maine