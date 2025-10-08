The numbers of people in Maine who don't have enough food to eat are on the rise—and more people are turning to food pantries. Added to that are federal changes that reduce funding for food assistance and stop the USDA from reporting food insecurity data. We find out what's being done to keep supplying food to those who need it in Maine, and how that’s becoming more difficult.



Panelists:

Anna Korsen, deputy director, Full Plates, Full Potential

Heather Paquette, CEO, Good Shepherd Food Bank

Maureen Bean, director, Burlington Food pantry

VIP Caller:

Susanne Lee, faculty fellow, George Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, University of Maine