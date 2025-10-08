Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Business and Economy
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Food Insecurity

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Large pots of mixed food, and hands passing a container with food in it to others' hands
Maine Public

The numbers of people in Maine who don't have enough food to eat are on the rise—and more people are turning to food pantries. Added to that are federal changes that reduce funding for food assistance and stop the USDA from reporting food insecurity data. We find out what's being done to keep supplying food to those who need it in Maine, and how that’s becoming more difficult.
 
Panelists:
Anna Korsen, deputy director, Full Plates, Full Potential
Heather Paquette, CEO, Good Shepherd Food Bank
Maureen Bean, director, Burlington Food pantry

VIP Caller:
Susanne Lee, faculty fellow, George Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, University of Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han