The Expanding Role of Pharmacists

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
The most familiar image of a pharmacist is: the person who fills your prescription at the drug store—and sometimes give you a flu shot. But pharmacists also perform a wide range of other health care services, and work in hospitals, addiction centers, nursing homes and other settings. We learn how pharmacists’ jobs have expanded to fill both the needs of patients and the gaps in today’s health care system.
  
Panelists:
Dr. Emily Dornblaser, associate professor, critical care specialist, director for interprofessional education, School of Pharmacy, University of New England
Dr. Sheila Seed, professor and chair, Department of Pharmacy Practice, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Science

VIP Caller:
Andrew Marcous, second-year Doctor of Pharmacy student, University of New England

