Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Health
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Health Insurance

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Clipboard with health insurance form, plus a credit card, 100 dollar bill, stethoscope and calculator
Maine Public

Health insurance choices and coverage are confusing and costly already. Now, prices for tens of thousands of Mainers are expected to spike in 2026. Plus, the month-long government shutdown and federal changes are making it even more challenging to navigate health insurance options. Our panel answers questions about health insurance coverage and enrollment—and how to interpret recent restrictions.
 
Panelists:
Hilary Schneider, director, Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace, Maine Department of Health & Human Services
Bob Carey, superintendent, Maine Bureau of Insurance
Kate Ende, policy director, Consumers for Affordable Health Care
 

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith