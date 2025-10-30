Health insurance choices and coverage are confusing and costly already. Now, prices for tens of thousands of Mainers are expected to spike in 2026. Plus, the month-long government shutdown and federal changes are making it even more challenging to navigate health insurance options. Our panel answers questions about health insurance coverage and enrollment—and how to interpret recent restrictions.



Panelists:

Hilary Schneider, director, Office of the Health Insurance Marketplace, Maine Department of Health & Human Services

Bob Carey, superintendent, Maine Bureau of Insurance

Kate Ende, policy director, Consumers for Affordable Health Care

