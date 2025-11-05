Note: At the start of the show, we will briefly discuss Election Day turnout and results. We'll talk with Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, and Maine Public State House correspondent Kevin Miller.

Can pre-fab homes help solve Maine's affordable housing crisis? Pre-fabricated and modular homes can cost less and be quicker to build than traditional homes. New approaches include use of shipping containers, 3-D printing, and new materials and assembly methods. This show is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

Panelists:

Ryan MacEachern, owner, Maker Construction

Caroline Pryor, president & founder, Zero Energy Homes

Chad Walton, CEO, SnapSpace Solutions

VIP Caller:

Alan Gibson, principal, Go Logic in Belfast

Susan MacKay, chief sustainable materials officer, Advanced Structures and Composites Center, University of Maine

Nancy Smith, CEO, GrowSmart Maine

