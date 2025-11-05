Pre-Fab Homes
Note: At the start of the show, we will briefly discuss Election Day turnout and results. We'll talk with Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, and Maine Public State House correspondent Kevin Miller.
Can pre-fab homes help solve Maine's affordable housing crisis? Pre-fabricated and modular homes can cost less and be quicker to build than traditional homes. New approaches include use of shipping containers, 3-D printing, and new materials and assembly methods. This show is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."
Panelists:
Ryan MacEachern, owner, Maker Construction
Caroline Pryor, president & founder, Zero Energy Homes
Chad Walton, CEO, SnapSpace Solutions
VIP Caller:
Alan Gibson, principal, Go Logic in Belfast
Susan MacKay, chief sustainable materials officer, Advanced Structures and Composites Center, University of Maine
Nancy Smith, CEO, GrowSmart Maine