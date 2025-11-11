This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Sept 17, 2025); no calls will be taken.

For Veterans Day, we listen back to our earlier conversation about David McCullough’s posthumous collection of essays—many never published before. The book, History Matters, explores the many aspects of what history can teach us. McCullough was a Pulitzer Prize–winning historian and bestselling author.



Panelists:

Dorie McCullough Lawson, editor, History Matters; daughter of David McCullough

Michael Hill, David McCullough’s long-time researcher

