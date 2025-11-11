Bangor Studio/Membership Department
History Matters

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
November 11, 2025
Book cover of History Matters by David McCullough -- shows an older photo of him at a desk surrounded by books
Maine Public

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date Sept 17, 2025); no calls will be taken.

For Veterans Day, we listen back to our earlier conversation about David McCullough’s posthumous collection of essays—many never published before. The book, History Matters, explores the many aspects of what history can teach us.  McCullough was a Pulitzer Prize–winning historian and bestselling author. 
 
Panelists:
Dorie McCullough Lawson, editor, History Matters; daughter of David McCullough
Michael Hill, David McCullough’s long-time researcher
 

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith