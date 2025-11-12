Maine Public Leaders

Maine Public CEO Rick Schneider and head of programming Susan Tran discuss the impacts of federal funding cuts, upcoming promotions, how programming decisions are made, the status of Maine Public’s new Portland facility and other public media matters.

Panelists:

Rick Schneider, president and CEO of Maine Public since 2021; his background includes broadcast journalism, philanthropy, and public media leadership

Susan Tran, chief programming officer for Maine Public; she has served in a variety of roles with Maine Public, including corporate support, marketing and project management

