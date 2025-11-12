Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Maine
Maine Calling
Maine Calling

Maine Public Leaders

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Head shots of Maine Public CEO Rick Schneider and head of programming Susan Tran
Maine Public

Maine Public CEO Rick Schneider and head of programming Susan Tran discuss the impacts of federal funding cuts, upcoming promotions, how programming decisions are made, the status of Maine Public’s new Portland facility and other public media matters.

Panelists:
Rick Schneider, president and CEO of Maine Public since 2021; his background includes broadcast journalism, philanthropy, and public media leadership
Susan Tran, chief programming officer for Maine Public; she has served in a variety of roles with Maine Public, including corporate support, marketing and project management
 

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
