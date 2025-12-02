Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Economic Inequality

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published December 2, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Professor Francesco Duina speaking in classroom; book cover of The Social Acceptance of Inequality
Maine Public

A new book by a Bates College sociology professor analyzes the ways in which people think about economic inequality—and the reasoning that leads many to accept the disparities around us. We’ll learn what some believe it will take to move toward a more fair and equitable society.
 
Panelists:
Francesco Duina, professor of sociology, Bates College; editor, The Social Acceptance of Inequality: On the Logics of a More Unequal World; author of seven books, including Broke and Patriotic: Why Poor Americans Love Their Country
 
VIP callers:
Marc Dixon, professor of sociology, Dartmouth College; author, Heartland Blues, about post-World War II U.S. labor rights
Megan Tobias Neely, assistant professor of sociology, University of Colorado, Boulder

Maine Calling
