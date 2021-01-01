Music That Moves ME

© 2021 Maine Public
  • Dale_McCormick_500.jpg
    "Evening Prayer" and "Dream Pantomime"
    Dale McCormick is a lover of justice and a player of music. She was born in NYC, grew up in Iowa where she raised sheep with Old Testament names,…
  "Sina Mali, Sina Deni"
    "Sina Mali, Sina Deni"
    Jonathan Rugema is currently a Junior at Casco Bay High school. He enjoys music and some math classes. Jonathan came from Burundi four years ago and he…
  "Bell Bottom Blues"
    "Bell Bottom Blues"
    Gary grew up in a steel mill town in PA and, at the age of 24, moved to Maine because it seemed like a cool place to live. He joined the Portland Rugby…
  • joyce_cornwell.jpg
    Cantata No. 78: Duet aria "Wir eilen mit schwachen..."
    Joyce is an avid crossword puzzler, bookworm, backyard birder, choral nerd, enthusiastic home cook and baker, and married to The Great Love of Her Life.…
  "Watermark"
    "Watermark"
    Robin inherited her love of music from both sides of her family. Her mother was an accomplished pianist and singer and her paternal grandfather played the…
  "Georgia On My Mind"
    "Georgia On My Mind"
    Matthew Fogg is a pianist, educator, club owner and promoter, father of three and husband who lives in Bath, Maine. He co-owns the Midcoast School of…
  "Congo Man"
    "Congo Man"
    Viva is founder and frontwoman of Viva & The Reinforcements, a Portland-based band that delivers spicy cosmopolitan grooves in a show that balances the…
  "Dreams"
    "Dreams"
    Liam Swift is a recent graduate of Casco Bay High School, the class of 2019. He is a musician, a writer, and filmmaker and plans to attend Emerson College…
  "Jolene"
    "Jolene"
    Maggie lives in Montville, Maine with her husband. She is a nurse manager at Waldo County General Hospital's Oncology/Infusion Unit.
  "La Momma Morta"
    "La Momma Morta"
    Eileen lives in Freeport with her husband Jim and their children Helen and Charlie. Originally from New York, she has been happily transplanted in Maine…
