Rick Gallion grew up in Southeast Kansas. He joined the army at 17 and served 7 years, 3 of those as a Captain with the First Special Forces Group in Okinawa. He graduated college in 1975 with a B.A. in French Literature. Rick worked for the U.S. Marshals Service, District of Kansas, for 16 years, during which time he spent 10 years studying ballet and jazz dance and performing in community theater. He left the Federal Civil Service to pursue a career in custom woodworking and moved to Maine with his wife, Linda, in 2002. Together, they own a Bed and Breakfast in a 165-year-old farmhouse in Jefferson, where he also built a shop and opened a woodworking school.

Musical Memory: "The Lark Ascending" by Ralph Vaughan Williams

Originally published in June 2018.