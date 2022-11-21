Irv Williams is a native of Baltimore but has made Maine his home since 1973. He had a very short career in broadcasting, co-anchoring a pirate AM radio station for one summer in the mid 1960s from a secret location on the Chesapeake Bay. He is currently a part-time caregiver for two (soon to be three) grandchildren and enjoys traveling, camping in Maine and the Maritimes, and, of course, listening to Maine Public and NPR. He is married and lives in South Portland.

Musical Memory: "Arrival of the Queen of Sheba" by George Frideric Handel, performed by Academy of St. Martins in the Fields, heard on Morning Pro Musica with Robert J. Lurtsema

Originally aired in 2018.