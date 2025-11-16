Today's poem is Last Butterfly by Valerie Egar. It is read by Samaa Abdurraqib.

Last Butterfly

A drone tracked it from a safe distance,

shooting video for the evening news.

People clogged the highway, waving flowers

from car windows. Most had only seen

pictures and hoped it might flutter near.

Talking heads complained

the rock concert planned that night

was bad taste, but the proceeds

were designated for the Taxidermy Zoo

and holograms of the disappeared—

rhinos, elephants, cheetahs—

were certain to entertain.

Police tasered a man carrying a net—

on the black market, a butterfly's body

commanded at least a million,

and the Extinction Museum's van

was idling, ready to receive its frail body,

its bright orange wings.