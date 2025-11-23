Bangor Studio/Membership Department
A fall Maine landscape
Poems from Here logo on a white background. The words Poems From is in dark blue and the word Here is in forest green. A drawing of a calligraphy pen nib is on the right of the words in forest green. The words Maine Public are below in dark blue.
Poems from Here

I prayed in the only way I know how

Published November 23, 2025 at 10:30 AM EST

Today's poem is I prayed in the only way I know how by Sampson Spadafore. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

I prayed in the only way I know how

god turned the sky trans
and I thanked her

and I prayed
in the only way I know how

I rubbed cocoa butter on my scars
and I trimmed my beard

I painted glitter on my eyelids
in gold and hungry

I lit a candle for those we lost
and I sealed in a spell with the wax

I rested in the warmth of my partner's arms
and we made each other moan

I wrote a letter to my elected officials
and I texted I would see my friends at the rally

I painted my cardboard
and I chanted until I was hoarse

Then god turned the sky trans again
and I thanked her

and I prayed
in the only way I know how

Music provided by Chris Moore and Storyblocks.

