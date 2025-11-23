I prayed in the only way I know how
Today's poem is I prayed in the only way I know how by Sampson Spadafore. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.
I prayed in the only way I know how
god turned the sky trans
and I thanked her
and I prayed
in the only way I know how
I rubbed cocoa butter on my scars
and I trimmed my beard
I painted glitter on my eyelids
in gold and hungry
I lit a candle for those we lost
and I sealed in a spell with the wax
I rested in the warmth of my partner's arms
and we made each other moan
I wrote a letter to my elected officials
and I texted I would see my friends at the rally
I painted my cardboard
and I chanted until I was hoarse
Then god turned the sky trans again
and I thanked her
and I prayed
in the only way I know how
