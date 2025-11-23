Today's poem is I prayed in the only way I know how by Sampson Spadafore. It is read by Julia Bouwsma.

I prayed in the only way I know how

god turned the sky trans

and I thanked her

and I prayed

in the only way I know how

I rubbed cocoa butter on my scars

and I trimmed my beard

I painted glitter on my eyelids

in gold and hungry

I lit a candle for those we lost

and I sealed in a spell with the wax

I rested in the warmth of my partner's arms

and we made each other moan

I wrote a letter to my elected officials

and I texted I would see my friends at the rally

I painted my cardboard

and I chanted until I was hoarse

Then god turned the sky trans again

and I thanked her

and I prayed

in the only way I know how

Music provided by Chris Moore and Storyblocks.