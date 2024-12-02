Sunday, December 1: Harbor Theater, Boothbay Harbor

The Harbor Theater in Boothbay Harbor recently kicked off two annual series – their Classic Film Series, whose theme this year is “Movies That Were Worthy of the Best Film Oscar” and Exhibition on Screen, with titles profiling Michelangelo, Jamie Wyeth and the Impressionists. The theater’s Executive Director, Lynn Thompson, tells us about this MidCoast non-profit theater and walks us through the upcoming titles.

More details at boothbaycinema.org.