State of the Art

Sunday, December 1: Harbor Theater, Boothbay Harbor

By Heather McDougall
Published December 2, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Two classic film posters for Sunset Boulevard and High Noon.

The Harbor Theater in Boothbay Harbor recently kicked off two annual series – their Classic Film Series, whose theme this year is “Movies That Were Worthy of the Best Film Oscar” and Exhibition on Screen, with titles profiling Michelangelo, Jamie Wyeth and the Impressionists. The theater’s Executive Director, Lynn Thompson, tells us about this MidCoast non-profit theater and walks us through the upcoming titles.

More details at boothbaycinema.org.

Heather McDougall
Heather McDougall has enjoyed a varied international career, with more than two decades working across classical radio and music management. With roots as a performing and teaching cellist, she got her start in public media at Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ), Ireland’s national public broadcaster, in classical radio production and later as artistic administrator for their two radio orchestras. Other production, music direction, and project management roles at West Cork Music, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, WFMT Radio Network (Chicago) and WRTI (Philadelphia) have rounded out her versatility across these fields and reflect her lifelong passion for radio and music-making.
