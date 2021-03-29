Adnan Fazeli

-
Gov. Paul LePage has pounced on the recent unsealing of court documents showing an Iranian refugee who resettled in Maine and later joined the terror…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - A national Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization is calling on state and federal authorities to investigate threats against…
-
By Jackie Farwell, Bangor Daily NewsPORTLAND, Maine — When Jabbar Fazeli contacted his younger brother in the late summer of 2014, he realized the man…
-
Newly released court documents paint a picture of an Iranian immigrant in Freeport who became radicalized after moving to Maine in 2009, left his wife and…