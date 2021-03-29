-
Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) officials say plans to construct a cold storage facility on the Portland waterfront will continue as most-recent…
A massive refrigerated warehouse proposed for Portland’s waterfront could help make the city’s port a regional and even world player — as ships sail, it’s…
The Port Authority of Maine has given the City of Portland an architect’s conceptual renderings of a 120,000-square-foot cold storage shipping warehouse…
PORTLAND, Maine - The world's largest cold-storage company will build a modern refrigerated warehouse on Portland's waterfront.The state will lease a…