-
The Maine Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that would prohibit state legislators from using money donated to their political action…
-
A state senator who resigned his leadership post after being fined for violating campaign finance laws now says he has decided against seeking…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The two Republican state senators accused of using campaign funds to pay for travel and lodging while also billing taxpayers for the same…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine Senate Democrats are urging an investigation into what they say is a double-dipping scheme by GOP lawmakers that cost Maine…
-
LEWISTON, Maine -- Maine’s assistant Senate majority leader, Republican Andre Cushing, is being sued by his sister.The lawsuit filed in Penobscot County…