AUGUSTA, Maine - A teenager who fatally stabbed her parents and pet dog faces up to 55 years when she's sentenced.Andrea Balcer pleaded guilty under an…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A judge says a Maine teenager charged with killing his parents will face murder charges as an adult. Andrew Balcer is accused of stabbing…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Court testimony revealed on Wednesday that a teenager charged with killing his parents told a police dispatcher he "snapped" on the night…
WINTHROP, Maine - Newly released court documents say a Maine couple slain last fall died of stab wounds. Andrew Balcer is accused of killing Antonio and…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Seventeen-year-old Andrew Balcer has been ordered held on charges he murdered his parents, Alice and Antonio Balcer of Winthrop.Balcer…