Ayla Reynolds

PORTLAND, Maine - A lawyer for the father of a missing Maine toddler who couldn't be located to be served a lawsuit says the man is living and working in…
PORTLAND, Maine - The lawyer for the mother of a missing Maine toddler is running a legal notice in a newspaper for a wrongful death lawsuit against the…
PORTLAND, Maine - A judge has granted the mother of a missing Maine toddler an extension to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the child's father. The…
There is a new development in the missing toddler case that caused the largest and most costly police investigation in Maine's history.The mother of Ayla…
WATERVILLE, Maine - The aunt and grandmother of a toddler who disappeared five year ago, sparking the biggest investigation in Maine's history, say they…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine toddler whose 2011 disappearance sparked a massive and ongoing investigation has now been declared legally dead. Cumberland…
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine state police say they have uncovered no evidence that a missing toddler is alive after receiving more than a thousand leads about…
PORTLAND, Maine - A probate judge is convening a hearing on a woman's request that her toddler daughter be declared dead more than five years after her…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine court will hold a hearing on a mother's request that her daughter be declared dead more than five years after the girl…
WATERVILLE, Maine - The mother of a toddler who disappeared five years ago plans to take steps to obtain a legal declaration that the youngster died.The…