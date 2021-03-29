-
Climate-driven change in the Gulf of Maine is raising new threats that "red tides" will become more frequent and prolonged. But at the same time, powerful…
Research being conducted at Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay indicates the world’s oceans have far more life in it than previously…
Research spearheaded by Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay will try to prove that feeding seaweed to dairy cattle can lower their…
The University of Maine and The Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences will use a $20 million grant from the National Science Foundation to learn more…
EAST BOOTHBAY, Maine - A study authored by a scientist with a Maine lab says microscopic plants are able to thrive beneath the ice that covers the…
The Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay has received a big grant to study tiny things. "On average, marine microbes are .3…
A Maine-based scientist is leading an international expedition of some 40 researchers to the top of the world, where they will explore the poorly…
EAST BOOTHBAY, Maine (AP) _ Construction is underway on a 32-bed dorm for students and scientists visiting the East Boothbay campus of the Bigelow…
Two gifts of just over three million dollars each will allow Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences to break ground on a new residence hall for students…
The Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences will be among 160 sites around the globe that will sample ocean water on the summer solstice to identify…