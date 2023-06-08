$30 million project will expand Bigelow Laboratory in East Boothbay

The Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in East Boothbay announced Thursday a $30 million expansion. President and CEO Deborah Bronk said the project will allow Bigelow to expand its expertise in aquaculture, carbon dioxide removal techniques, and ocean forecasts powered by artificial intelligence.

Bronk said the new facility will also include an ocean education and innovation center where students will pursue solutions to climate change.

"When I talk to students I say, 'It's falling to you to fix this.' We're putting an awful lot on the next generation. We need to arm them with tools, knowledge and passion and moral support to get this done, because we've got a big job ahead of us," Bronk said.

The 25,000-square-foot expansion is expected to be completed in 2025. Bigelow was founded in 1974 and has 110 employees.