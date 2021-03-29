-
Officials from Maine towns infested with browntail moths are urging state lawmakers to help them fight the invasive pest.At a public hearing in front of…
-
The browntail moth will continue to infest coastal Maine again this year, but now it has also moved inland with some winter webs being found in the Bangor…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Maine officials are warning residents that this year's infestation of an invasive caterpillar is high.The state Agriculture Department…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - State forestry officials say that this year's infestation of the noxious invasive insect known as the browntail moth caterpillar is going…