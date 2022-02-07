© 2022 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Maine lawmakers consider creating fund to help towns fight browntail moths

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published February 7, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST
Courtesy Maine Forest Service
via Bangor Daily News

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are considering starting a new fund to help cities and towns try to slow the spread of an invasive moth that can cause an itchy rash in humans.

The fund would help communities combat the browntail moth.

The moth caterpillars have poisonous hairs that can cause respiratory trouble and a rash that resembles poison ivy.

The fund would start with $150,000 in grants in the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The proposal was the subject of a public hearing before a committee of the Maine Legislature last week.

