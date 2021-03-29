-
Over the weekend, Congressional Senate Republicans revamped a proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act in an attempt to win over key voters…
-
Gov. Paul LePage says Maine will get a 44 percent increase in health care funding under a GOP proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.In a…
-
Republican Gov. Paul LePage flew to Washington D.C. Friday to help the White House lobby U.S. Sen. Susan Collins to support a controversial bill to repeal…
-
Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said Thursday that she has many reservations about the Cassidy-Graham bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act,…