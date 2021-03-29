-
Concord Coach Lines says it will suspend bus service throughout New England on Saturday after a former passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.The…
-
After Concord Coach Line's national competitor Greyhound stopped allowing random immigration checks on its buses, and after pressure from civil rights…
-
New Hampshire-based Concord Coachlines says it is "reconsidering" its policy of allowing Border Patrol agents to board buses and perform immigration…
-
Civil rights advocates are calling on Concord Coachlines to stop allowing Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents to screen and question passengers without…
-
Newly-released company statistics show that Concord Coach Lines' passenger numbers in Maine are up by more than 50% from 10 years ago.The company says…
-
Concord Coach Lines is once again attracting attention after a bus driver kept a 14-year-old Pakistani-American boy from boarding the bus in Rockland…
-
A little less than one month after a video taken by a passenger showed an employee of Concord Coach Lines telling a passenger in Bangor that they had to…
-
AUBURN, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage today joined other state and local officials in Auburn to welcome the announcement of a new regional bus service offered…