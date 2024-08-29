Travel providers expect a busy Labor Day weekend

The Maine Turnpike Authority says it expects to process more than a million toll transactions from Friday through Labor Day. It would represent about 1% more traffic than seen during last year's Labor Day holiday.

At Portland Jetport, airlines have provided 22% more seats than last year. That has allowed the airport to set all-time passenger records in May, June and July. Jetport Director Paul Bradbury says Maine "has proven to be very popular this summer." He advises people to arrive at the airport terminal 90 minutes before a flight.

On the Maine Turnpike, dispatchers seeing congestion will be able to activate the signs that permit travel in the shoulder lanes around the Piscataqua River Bridge. Spokeswoman Rebecca Grover says the system, in place for nearly a year, has "been used often and it's been quite successful."

The turnpike's mascot, 'Miles' the moose will greet travelers at the northbound Kennebunk rest area around midday Friday. Grover says 'Miles' will be able to "give a high five here and there, pat a dog," and have maps, tourism info, and car games to hand out.

The Amtrak Downeaster will run a full schedule of trains this weekend. And Concord Coach Lines may be busier too as it's resuming service to Colby College in Waterville and the University of Maine in Orono.

