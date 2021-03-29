-
Maine Turnpike traffic is on the rebound after falling by half this year during the earlier days of the pandemic. Turnpike Authority Executive Director…
Traffic on the Maine Turnpike over the holiday weekend was a far cry from the usual Memorial Day onslaught that kicks off the state summer tourist…
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer tourism season, but highways are going to be lightly traveled for the holiday weekend this…
With much of the economy put on pause and Mainers told to stay home as much as possible, road traffic is in decline. Maine Public's Morning Edition host…
Traffic on the Maine Turnpike has fallen drastically - by about half - in recent days. Meanwhile, the Maine Turnpike Authority has sent most staff home,…
A Maine Turnpike spur to South Gorham is still years away, but Turnpike Authority Executive Director Peter Mills says he will ask his board Thursday to…
The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce is urging businesses to support improvements to the region's mass transit systems.Representatives from several…
Maine Turnpike Authority officials say they expect traffic on the roadway this holiday weekend to exceed last year's "banner year."Turnpike Outreach…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine is moving forward with plans to replace its "Open for Business'' highway sign with one that reads: "Welcome Home.''It's part of…
Construction for a new toll plaza in York could begin next month. The Maine Turnpike Authority has given the $39.5 million contract to build it to the…