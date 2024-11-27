Maine expects to see higher holiday travel numbers compared to last Thanksgiving

Holiday travel this week could set a new record, with 80 million Americans set to travel by car, plane, rail, or bus over Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

In Maine, the Turnpike Authority expects about a 2% increase in overall Thanksgiving travel between today Wednesday and Sunday.

Wednesday is expected to be the busiest day, with around 270,000 vehicles on the road.

While travel records could be set across the country, Turnpike Authority public relations manager Rebecca Grover said Maine's busiest days typically come during peak tourist season.

"A sunny Saturday in August, that's our busiest time. So this really doesn't compare," she said.

Meanwhile, the Portland Jetport said it's expecting a 17% increase in passengers compared to last Thanksgiving, but says those numbers would also fall well below peak summer travel.