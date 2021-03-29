-
This year's deer harvest in Maine may be the largest in more than 15 years. State wildlife officials say preliminary numbers following the end of the…
Preliminary numbers in New Hampshire indicate winter ticks have taken a huge toll on calves being tracked in the Granite State. Nearly three-quarters of…
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) _ Maine's deer season is entering into its final few days with hunting limited to archery and the use of muzzleloaders. The…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine's special deer hunting season for people who hunt with muzzleloader rifles is getting started across the state.Maine's special deer…