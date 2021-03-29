-
The state Supreme Court has sided with a Maine State Prison inmate who says his constitutional due process rights were violated when he spent nearly two…
A Maine Superior Court judge has taken the unusual step of finding that a prisoner’s lengthy stay in solitary confinement amounted to “an atypical and…
A Superior Court judge is weighing her options about what, if any, additional relief a Maine State Prison inmate should get after spending nearly two…
A Superior Court judge has sided with a Maine State Prison inmate who claimed his due process rights were violated when he was put in solitary confinement…
It’s been nearly a year since we reported on the case of Doug Burr, a Maine State Prison inmate who spent 22 months in solitary confinement in an 8- by…
Editor's note: This story is part one of a two-part series. To read part two, click here.WARREN, Maine — Sometime this month the Maine Department of…