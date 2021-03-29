-
Voters could get a chance to weigh in on whether foods produced from genetically modified organisms should be labeled for consumers.In a mostly party-line…
AUGUSTA, Maine - A legislative policy committee has divided over two bills that would have addressed the mandatory labeling of foods containing…
AUGUSTA, Maine — Advocates gathered at the State House today in support of a measure that would require GMO labeling.In 2013, Maine lawmakers passed a law…
The state of Vermont is the target of a federal lawsuit over its newly-enacted law requiring food manufacturers to label products that contain…