-
In Oct. 2015, a forest surveyor working in federal land in western Maine made a disturbing discovery. The surveyor stumbled across what turned out to be…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The family of a hiker who died after getting lost on the Appalachian Trail in Maine isn't going to second-guess searchers. A…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Documents show an Appalachian Trail hiker whose remains were found last year in Maine survived at least 26 days after getting lost.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — More details of a hiker’s death have emerged with the state medical examiner’s autopsy findings.The details support prior assessments…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of Maine's Chief Medical Examiner has positively identified skeletal remains found off the Appalachian Trail in Redington…
-
REDINGTON TOWNSHIP, Maine - Today marks the second anniversary of the disappearance of a Tennessee woman on the Appalachian Trail.Geraldine Largay was…
-
Maine game wardens yesterday resumed searching for a Tennessee woman who when missing nearly a year ago while hiking the Appalachian Trail in Maine.State…