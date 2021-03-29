-
An investigation by the state’s Animal Welfare Program has found no evidence of animal cruelty or proof that Hillandale Farms in Turner violated best…
-
It’s been six years since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has inspected the former DeCoster Egg Farm in Turner, one of the largest producers of…
-
LEWISTON, Maine - The Maine Department of Agriculture says eggs from a facility in Turner pose no immediate threat to human health.Spokesman John Bott…
-
The Humane Society of the United States has released an undercover video of what it calls “abusive” practices at the former DeCoster Egg Farm in…
-
TURNER, Maine - A company linked to a salmonella outbreak that sickened 1,900 people around the country and led to a massive egg recall in 2010 is taking…
-
TURNER, Maine - A farm executive who pleaded the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination in front of a congressional committee investigating the…