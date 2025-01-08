© 2025 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Hillandale Farms in Turner has shut down egg production

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published January 8, 2025 at 3:06 PM EST
Hillandale Farm in Turner has shut down egg production and is trying to sell its land.
Susan Sharon
/
Maine Public
Hillandale Farm in Turner has shut down egg production and is trying to sell its land.

A Turner egg farm has shut down its egg production facilities due to shifting consumer preferences and operational costs.

In a statement, Hillandale Farms said, "starting December 13, 2024, our Turner, Maine location will operate solely as a supply hub for our other facilities in New England."

Turner Town Manager Kurt Schaub said Hillandale told the town that the growing demand for cage-free eggs and operating costs have challenged the egg producer for some time.

"Principal reasons for that ...number one, a shift over to cage free production which these structures are not conducive to. The second is the cost of getting feed to the farm here in Turner. It comes by rail to another location and then is trucked over here," Schaub said.

Hillandale found that it's more economical to raise hens closer to feed suppliers, according to Schaub.

Hillandale was once one of the top taxpayers in Turner but dwindling egg production over the years prompted the town to pursue new ways to grow the tax base.

"Turner is fortunate in that it's geographically well situated. We've had some good commercial growth along the route 4 corridor. And pretty strong residential construction in town. The new value we've added in the community it's, fortunately, been not too tremendous an impact," Schaub said.

Hillandale is now trying to sell several large parcels of land in Turner that are zoned agricultural/industrial.
Tags
Business and Economy Hillandale Farmseggs
Carol Bousquet
See stories by Carol Bousquet