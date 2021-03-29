-
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - Skowhegan school officials who voted to retire the "Indians" mascot received more than 1,600 suggestions for a new nickname and have…
Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday signed into law a controversial bill banning the use of Native American mascots in all state public schools. When the bill…
The Maine Senate approved legislation on Tuesday to ban the use of Native American names, imagery and mascots in public schools and at public colleges and…
The heated debate over the use of Native American names, symbols and images in Maine schools has moved to the floor of the state Legislature. Members of…
After years of contentious debate, votes, policy reversals, and almost 100 years of tradition, Skowhegan High School will no longer be allowed to use the…
The controversy over Skowhegan High School's use of the name "Indians" continued Thursday night as both sides presented what might be their last chance…
The tribal ambassador of the Penobscot Nation says she and others will keep up the pressure to retire Skowhegan High School's "Indians" mascot, despite…
School officials in Skowhegan heard from dozens of local residents, students, and tribal members Tuesday night about whether to retire the high school’s…
SKOWHEGAN, Maine - The new Democratic governor of Maine weighed in on an ongoing debate in Skowhegan over the school district's "Indians'' nickname for…
The school board representing MSAD 54 narrowly approved a motion Thursday night to hold a public forum in January to consider ending the use of Skowhegan…