AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine conservation officials are asking residents in the state to take a few steps to cut down the spread of invasive species. The Pine…
Maine Public TV Air Times:Sun., May 7 at 11:00 pmInsect invaders from Asia are killing trees in New England. Worcester, MA could be any town in America —…
FRYEBURG, Maine (AP) _ Scientists and state agriculture officials want Mainers to come learn about weeds and pests at a fair where the theme is all about…
State environmental officials are asking people boating in Maine waters to check their boats before and after they float. The Maine Department of…