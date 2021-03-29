-
A federal appeals court has upheld jail sentences for egg industry executive Jack DeCoster and his son, Peter, whose Iowa company caused a nationwide…
Gov. Paul LePage has written a letter to the Humane Society of the United States questioning its motives for releasing an undercover video showing dead…
The Humane Society of the United States has released an undercover video of what it calls “abusive” practices at the former DeCoster Egg Farm in…
TURNER, Maine - An egg producer says it's going to keep the current management in place at Maine's largest egg farm.Pennsylvania-based Hillandale Farms…
TURNER, Maine - A company linked to a salmonella outbreak that sickened 1,900 people around the country and led to a massive egg recall in 2010 is taking…
TURNER, Maine - A farm executive who pleaded the Fifth Amendment against self-incrimination in front of a congressional committee investigating the…
By Josh Funk, The Associated PressSIOUX CITY, Iowa - Two former egg industry executives have been sentenced to three months in jail for their roles in a…