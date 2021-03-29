-
President Trump’s proposed budget diverts nearly all the revenue usually used for the Land and Water Conservation fund.Maine Senator Angus King made his…
Members of Maine's congressional delegation and environmental and outdoor groups are praising Senate passage this week of a historic public lands package…
Congress has until the end of September to reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) that has helped fund scores of projects in Maine.The…
The future of the federal Land and Water Conservation Program that has helped fund $183 million worth of projects in Maine since 1965 is once again…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King says it's growing unlikely that a deal can be worked out with the House on a broad energy bill the Senate…