-
For the first time in Maine, an openly transgender person has been elected to public office. Geo Neptune was elected to the school board in Indian…
-
50 Years after the Stonewall Riots that sparked a national movement, Mainers celebrated LGBTQ Pride in Portland with a parade, starting at Monument Square…
-
An upcoming reading at a small bookstore in Waterville, billed as a "Drag Queen Story Hour," is now at the center of protests and counter-protests after…
-
Two large Maine companies are included in a national list that ranks how well they promote equality for LGBTQ workers and their families.Both Hannaford…
-
Growing up is not easy. But for Maine’s rural LGBTQ youth, it can be even harder. While urban and suburban communities offer some resources for…
-
Maine lawmakers are considering a bill to ban “conversion therapy” for minors.Supporters of the legislation want to ban treatments intended to change an…
-
PORTLAND, Maine _ The annual Pride Festival in Maine's largest city is coming to its climax with a noontime parade from Monument Square to Deering Oaks…