-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Officials say the number of people filing sex discrimination cases in Maine has reached a new high. According to data from the Maine…
-
A panel created by an executive order fro Gov. Paul LePage has rejected his assertion that the Maine Human Rights Commission has been biased in the way it…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Human Rights Commission is set to vote Monday on complaints by 18 Bath Iron Works employees who allege that they have been…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage is defending his involvement in a religious discrimination case pending before the Maine Human Rights commission. The…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The Maine Human Rights Commission says three women were discriminated against because of their age when Shaw's supermarkets laid off…