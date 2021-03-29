-
Major General Douglas Farnham used his annual state of the National Guard speech to lawmakers to praise past and current members of the Guard and its…
The Maine National Guard is confirming that a unit of the air guard's refueling wing last year stopped at a Scottish airport and stayed at President…
BANGOR, Maine - Nearly 70 soldiers from Maine National Guard's 286th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion are being deployed to Poland. Maj. Gen. Douglas…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The new Maine National Guard Joint Force Headquarters is taking shape in Augusta. Officials say construction is about 70 percent…
AUGUSTA, Maine - In his annual state of the Maine National Guard address, Brig. Gen. DougFarnham told lawmakers there will likely be future guard…
The Maine National Guard is getting smaller.Brig. Gen. Doug Farnham says the state will lose about 120 positions over the next three years as the guard…
AUGUSTA, Maine - Gov. Paul LePage has signed into law a bill aimed law aimed at bolstering and updating a Maine agency that supports veterans'…
AUGUSTA, Maine - National Guard officials broke ground for the new 100,000-square-foot Camp Chamberlain that will house the state headquarters of both the…
AUGUSTA, Maine - The 136th Engineering Company of the Maine Army National Guard was scheduled to be deployed to Kuwait next year, but that deployment has…
