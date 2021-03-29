-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s task force studying the opioid crisis wants the state to immediately increase access to substance abuse treatment and focus on…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Lawmakers, law enforcement officials and medical professionals are diving into the opioid crisis that's leading to the deaths of more…
-
A task force led by U.S. Attorney Tom Delahanty, Maine Attorney General Janet Mills and Public Safety Commissioner John Morris is calling for more money,…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Members of the Maine Opiate Collaborative, which formed after Gov. Paul LePage's drug summit in August, are expressing initial support…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine — Less than two months after U.S. Sen. Angus King and Gov. Paul LePage held separate drug summits on Maine's opiate problem, a broad, new…