Maine Public TV Air Time: Thur., September 13 at 10:00 pm Throughout the summer of 2014, a corporate food fight played out in dozens of communities…
TEWKSBURY, Mass. - A New England supermarket chain chief executive who was ousted earlier this year but returned after a worker revolt has completed an…
BOSTON (AP) _ A New England supermarket chain that was nearly brought to its knees by a feud among owners and a revolt by workers is quickly putting the…
BIDDEFORD, Maine - "There's very little that I could ever add to your brilliant work, your extraordinary display of loyalty and the power of your…
TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) _ Police have arrested a temporary Market Basket driver who allegedly jumped from his tractor-trailer and waved a hammer at workers…
TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) _ The Market Basket supermarket chain says it has sent a final notice to headquarters and distribution workers protesting the firing…
BOSTON — Three independent Market Basket board members are again calling on the supermarket chain's protesting employees to return to work, and customers…
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Thousands of employees, customers and politicians have rallied here in support of fired Market Basket CEO Arthur T. Demoulas. The…
SEABROOK, N.H. — Police say 12-year-old girl was struck by a car while attending a Market Basket protest in Seabrook, New Hampshire.Police said the…
BOSTON — Massachusetts and New Hampshire officials are telling the Market Basket supermarket chain they'll be looking out for the legal rights of any…