Food Fight: Inside the Battle for Market Basket

Throughout the summer of 2014, a corporate food fight played out in dozens of communities impacting tens of thousands of workers and the economies of three states. When the faction of the Market Basket board headed by Arthur S. Demoulas fired his cousin and arch-rival Arthur T. Demoulas as long-time CEO of the successful supermarket chain, it set off a firestorm that sparked one of most unique corporate dramas in American history.

It's what the New York Times called "the last stand for the middle class." Food Fight is the story of the battle to save Market Basket, and about the power of ordinary, passionate people to rewrite corporate history.

Produced by Jay Childs of JBC Communications.