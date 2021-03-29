-
Maine Public TV Air Time: Thur., September 13 at 10:00 pm Throughout the summer of 2014, a corporate food fight played out in dozens of communities…
For the last month, about 60 workers at the Maine Military Authority in Limestone have been mentally preparing to enter the ranks of the unemployed while…
NORWAY, Maine — L. M. Longley and Son has been a mainstay on Main Street in Norway, Maine for 114 years; the hardware and plumbing business spanned three…
PORTLAND, Maine - A real estate investment trust that's selling more than a dozen ski resorts from Maine to California, including Sunday River in Newry…
A national group representing wealthy individuals has joined the debate over raising the minimum wage in Maine. The organization - called "Patriotic…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ Republican Gov. Paul LePage's administration has revoked the city of South Portland's ``business friendly'' status because of…
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Sales of single-family homes in Maine, along with the median sales price, were up modestly in July compared to the year before.…
ConAgra Grocery Products Co. LLC, a food giant that includes a wide range of products such as Chef Boyardee and Swiss Miss, is on the hook for…
The South Portland City Council has voted to ban the export of Canadian tar-sands crude through the city, effectively ending any attempt to bring the…
A Washington, D.C., consulting group says a less costly, less damaging dredging plan would still allow Searsport's Mack Point to accommodate larger…